LCSO: Husband and wife burglary team sought by law enforcement

Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating an alleged husband and wife burglary team that has been operating in the Plum Grove area/North Liberty County area since 2016 to early 2020, authorities say.

A felony warrant for Burglary of Habitation has been issued for Rolando Pena, 25. His wife, Gloria Janeth Govea-Martinez, 27, is facing a felony Theft warrant.

According to Criminal Investigation Division Commander Capt. Billy Knox, some very intensive investigative work by Lead Investigator Mark Ellington has resulted in not only identifying the two suspects but the recovery of more than $20,000 of stolen property, most of which has been returned to its rightful owners.

Knox says that a total of 86 burglary and theft cases have been cleared so far and as many as 100 may be cleared by the time the investigation is complete. The pair may also be involved in crimes in other jurisdictions.

“It appears the wanted individuals have been selling their ill-gotten gains on the Internet since they first began these burglaries,” said Capt. Ken Defoor, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the pair is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). A cash reward may be available through Crime Stoppers. The identity of all tipsters will remain anonymous.

Rolando Pena

Some of the items recovered by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

