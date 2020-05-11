DHS: More than half of COVID-19 victims in Liberty County now fully recovered

The Texas Department of State Health Services through the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management is reporting 12 new recoveries of COVID-19 in the county. Most of the victims of the disease recovered at home.

“That brings us to a total of 33 recovered cases,” said Crista Beasley-Adams.

Currently there are 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Liberty County. Several of the most recent cases were confirmed after a testing site in Liberty County was held at the Liberty Fire Department station on May 3.

“As more testing sites open, we should expect to see more cases,” said Beasley-Adams, stressing that there is no cause for panic despite yesterday’s reports of 16 new cases in Liberty County. “As people are able to be tested, I am certain we will see more cases.”

Liberty County has two COVID-19-related deaths, but both victims had underlying medical conditions, she added.

As to what underlying conditions may have complicated the COVID-19 cases, Beasley-Adams said the DSHS does not provide specifics.

“According to DHS, a death related to COVID-19 means that the person had an underlying condition they were either aware of or weren’t aware of,” she said.

With two COVID-19 testing locations opening Tuesday in Liberty County, she predicts there will be more new cases reported to DSHS in the coming days.

“Only 88 people were tested at the Liberty Fire Station’s testing site even though they were able to test 250 people,” she said.

With the Atlantic hurricane season set to begin in June, the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management is working through the COVID-19 crisis while also refining plans for an online hurricane seminar.

“We won’t be able to hold a public hurricane seminar this year, so we are discussing videos that we can push out,” she said. “We are working on that now with the National Weather Service.”

