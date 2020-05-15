Thomas Cecil Saxon Jr. was born January 19, 1935 in Lampassas, Texas and went to his Heavenly Home on May 15, 2020 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 75. He proudly served in country in the US Army from 1965-1967. He married Judy York in Crosby, Texas on January 29, 1971 and they spent 49 wonderful years together. Thomas worked at Lubrizol, in Deer Park, for 39 years. He and Judy were members of the Magnolia Baptist Church for 20 years. Thomas was a man of integrity and a man of God. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Cecil Saxon Sr. and Lucille Goodwin Saxon, and by his sister Linda Hilyard. Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Judy Saxon of Cleveland, Texas; daughters, Stacy Saxon of Baytown, Texas and Susan Head and husband John of Dayton, Texas. Visitation will be at the Magnolia Baptist Church on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 10-11am. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11am with Bro. David Parrish officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Joe Danek, Danny Danek, Alan Hilyard, Kevin Hilyard, Greg Hilyard and Taylor Hilyard. Mens Sunday School Class will be honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Magnolia Baptist Church in his memory.

