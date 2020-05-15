Sharon Yvonne Perry, 61, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born on Sunday, October 12, 1958 in Cleveland, Texas to C.W. Washington and Alice Marie (Holcomb) Washington, both of whom have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughters, Kaneshia Perry and Marcus Thomas, and Krystle Perry; brothers, Don Washington and wife Regina, Eric Glen Washington and wife Kim, and Vincent Bass; sisters, Cynthia Gibson and husband Perry, Beverly Washington-Coleman and husband Lenon, and Wanda Washington-Nimer; grandchildren, Jamarcus Perry and wife Jalexia, James Perry, Jacoby Perry, Nicolas Hines, Kameron Tatum, Kholey Simmons, and “The Twins” Kingston and Princeton Edwards; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Sharon will be held at Neal Funeral Home on May 23, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 pm.

Sharon was a loving mother and grandmother to all, she helped everyone. Sharon was a caretaker by nature and was much loved by all who knew her.

.All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

