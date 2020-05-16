Murder under investigation in Cleveland

Cleveland police officers are investigating an alleged murder that took place Saturday morning at a home on the 600 block of Field Ave. near the intersection with Lamar Street.

According to Police Chief Darrel Broussard, the shooting victim is a 35-year-old black male who was found on the ground outside the home around 6 a.m.

“The homeowner had a party in his yard. A verbal argument took place and everyone was ordered to leave. Later on there was another type of disturbance and guns were discharged,” Broussard said.

The male was taken to a local emergency room with CPR in progress where he was pronounced dead a short time later by Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller.

A person of interest is in custody, Broussard added.

“Our detectives are combing through evidence at the scene right now. We will update information later after our investigation,” he said.

Neal Funeral Home is transporting the man’s body to Beaumont for autopsy. No further information is available at this time.

