City of Dayton tops all of county’s major cities in response to U.S. Census

The U.S. Census Bureau is asking Liberty County residents who have not responded to the Census questionnaire to fill it out and be counted. As of May 14, only 40.2 percent of Liberty County’s residents have participated in the Census, according to a report from Krista Fabregas, partnership specialist for the U.S. Census in Montgomery, Liberty, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker counties.

Compared to the statewide response rate of 53.9 percent, Liberty County’s response rate is lagging.

The City of Dayton has the highest response percentage with 49.9 percent of all residents participating. In second place is Liberty with a response rate of 47.4 percent. Cleveland is third with a 45.6 percent response rate.

The response of the other cities is listed below:

Kenefick: 41.8 percent

North Cleveland: 39.3 percent

Ames: 36.5 percent

Plum Grove: 25.8 percent

Hardin: 20.4 percent

Devers: 15.2 percent

Daisetta: 10.6 percent

Dayton Lakes: 1.6 percent

According to the report, rural homes in PO box-served areas may not have received Census forms yet. These will be hand-delivered soon and should bump response numbers higher.

You can also respond to the Census online or by phone. Click here to see all the ways to respond: https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html

If you are seeking employment, the U.S. Census Bureau is hiring in Liberty County. Apply at 2020census.gov/jobs

Fabragas appeared in a Census question-and-answer video with Liberty County Judge Jay Knight last week. To see the video, click here: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Liberty-County-County-Courthouse/123881644336198

