Helene Dorothy Hammonds, 84, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born on Friday, July 12, 1935 in Haskell County, Texas to Charles Dee VonGonten and Emma Louise (Praesel) VonGonten, both of whom have preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Charles VonGonten. Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughters, Denise Richards and husband Glen, Michele Gray and husband Gerald; sons, Robert Ray Hammonds, Jeffrey Hammonds, and Jesse Hammonds; brother, Henry VonGonten and wife Margaret; grandchildren, Brad, Chelsea, Dillion, Matthew, Havanah, Tyler and Connor; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Raylee; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

