Denise Carole Willis, age 50 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born September 1, 1969 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to Charles Moran and Diana Bateman Moran. She is preceded in death by her mother, Diana Moran; and grandparents Ruby Bateman, Murray O. Bateman, and Okey Donald Moran.

Denise had been a resident of Coldspring since 1999. She enjoyed watching television, especially Live P.D. Denise loved her grandbabies and was a great cook.

Survivors include her husband of 12 years, Danny Willis; father, Charles Moran and wife Sharon; grandmother, Sylvia Moran; son, Michael Segovia and wife Ashley; sister, Sue Black and Tommy; grandchildren, Diana Segovia, Jacob Segovia, and Jayce Segovia; nephews, Travis Black and Josh Black; niece, Stephanie Black; those who called her “Mom”, Savannah Echhade and Melanie Smith; and a host of friends and relatives.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring, Texas. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Denise Carole Willis please visit our Tribute Store.

