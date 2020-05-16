Letter to Dayton ISD community: School year wrapping up, new one being planned to start Aug. 13

Dear Dayton ISD Family,

We are almost to the finish line! Summer is around the corner. Please continue to encourage your children to finish strong! I hope and pray that your family is well.

As we are coming to the end of this school year, we have a lot of good information including how we will close this year, summer learning opportunities, and also some information about next school year.

How will our students get their grades? We will be sending out report cards and we will post them to Family Access. Information on how grades will be calculated this school year will be rolled out in the DISD Newsletter on Monday, May 18, 2020. If you have any questions, please email your school counselor, your child’s teacher, and/or your child’s principal. Summer School – These decisions have been based on several factors including grades and progress prior to spring break, completion and participation post spring break, DRA data, Istation data, mock tests, check point assessments, attendance, etc. Summer School will be done through remote learning this summer but we will continue to distribute both virtually and through packets – except high school which will all be done virtually. The biggest difference is that progress will not simply be monitored through participation and completion. Your child will be expected to complete and participate in all assignments and grades will be attached to summer school lessons. Summer school dates will be: DHS-June 8- July 2; WWJH- June 1-25; Elementary- June 1-25. Bilingual Enrichment- June 2-25; Extended School Year Services will have three sessions: June 15-18, June 22-25, and July 20-23. If you have any questions please contact your child’s principal via email. All Summer School classes will be FREE this year. Enrichment Summer Lessons – For the first time, Dayton ISD will be providing a Summer Enrichment Program for all students. This is an optional opportunity and will start on June 1 and will go through July 9. It is a 6 weeks program with 2-3 tasks, activities, or lessons per week. Student incentives and rewards will be given out to the kiddos who complete and participate. There will be teachers assigned to the students during this enrichment period for feedback, assistance, and guidance. Students may work remotely or pick up paper packets. This six week enrichment program is FREE and will keep your child’s academic progress going throughout the summer months. Is it important for us to fill out the Census 2020 survey? YES! The more people we have registered then the more funding our community will receive. So if you have NOT completed your Census 2020 survey, then please do so! Funding for the next 10 years will be allocated based on these numbers. Last time I checked, Liberty County had a little over 40% of its residents who had completed this important survey. Every child, every grandma, every baby, every mother, etc. MUST be counted! It takes about 10 minutes to answer about 10 questions which will impact Dayton, Dayton ISD, and Liberty County for the next 10 years. Here is the website: https://2020census.gov/ Packet Drop-offs – Every campus will have bins at their campus for students to drop off the paper packets. If you have a child that attended WWJH, then go to that campus to drop off the packets. You will also have the opportunity to drop other materials, textbooks, library books, etc. at the same time. We are excited to get their packets back to see the progress of our students. Please contact your child’s teacher or principal if you have any questions. Chromebooks – Anyone who has been using a district Chromebook and needs to turn it in, please note that all Chromebook check-ins will be done at WWJH around the 6th grade entrance on May 20 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Our wonderful technology team will be wiping down these computers and updating them to get ready for Summer School usage. Summer School Chromebook checkouts will be on May 26 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the same location- WWJH 6th grade entrance. Calendar for Next Year – We have a calendar for next school year that was approved pre-COVID-19. It is posted and here is how you get to it. 1. go to website 2. look for the tab entitled ‘District Info 3. click on that tab and scroll down to ’20/21 Printable Calendar’. 4. click on ‘Download file now’. Remember, our Board approved this calendar pre-COVID-19. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has been rolling out new requirements, guidance, and resources for school districts throughout this pandemic. Last week, TEA started the adjusted calendar discussions and are encouraging districts to look at alternate calendars for next school year. So, as of today, Aug. 13 is the first day of instruction with students, but please know that the calendar may change. Thank you for your questions, your understanding, and your patience as we continue this challenging journey together. If you have any more calendar questions, do not hesitate to email me or your child’s principal.

We have one more week before summer! Please encourage your children to stay engaged and participate in the remote lessons. On behalf of our entire staff, we are very appreciative of all of the hard work you have done to assist with your child’s learning progress. Thank you again for all of your patience, support, and partnership throughout this challenging time. We miss seeing our students. I encourage you to take advantage of the Enrichment Summer Lessons! If you have any questions or concerns, we are here to help you in any way we can. Stay safe!

Dr. J (Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson)

P.S. I just saw that on Tuesday, May 19, Krispy Kreme Donuts are giving away free “Graduate Dozen” donuts to any high school and college 2020 graduates. To receive the free special, graduates must wear their cap and gown or any “Class of 2020” gear when visiting participating Krispy Kremes stores. What a ‘sweet’ deal for the Class of 2020!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

