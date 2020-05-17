Student parades planned as farewell to school year in Cleveland

Cleveland ISD announced three days of parades scheduled for elementary students will be held Monday, May 18, through Wednesday, May 20, at individual campuses including Southside, Northside, and Eastside elementary schools.

“The purpose of the parade is for students to pick up their summer learning kits, personal belongings that were left inside their desks or in their classrooms, and to see their teachers and say ‘good-bye’ to the school year,” explained Director of Elementary Schools Dr. Rebecca Sanford.

Due to social distancing guidelines, the parades will be held over three days at staggered times as a curbside service which asks for students to stay in their cars – although smiles and waves will be shared as students and teachers see each other for one last time in person before the end of the year.

Many teachers will be dressed up for the occasion and plan to encourage students to continue learning over summer until the start of the new school year with added incentives.

“Summer learning kits will contain consumable workbooks, a summer project that if completed will earn the student a reward for completion, supplies to do the project, and any special treats their teacher may put inside of their big brown paper bag,” said Dr. Sanford.

Students are encouraged to bring their library books to turn in. However, final report cards will not be available for pick up during the parades. They will be mailed to students’ homes at a later date.

Southside Elementary

The parade pick-up will be on William Barnett Ave and S College Ave. See the school’s website for specific location of pick-up according to the name of the student’s homeroom teacher.

Monday, May 18

12:00 – 1:30 Pre-K

12:00 – 1:30 Huggins

2:30 – 4:00 Kindergarten

Tuesday, May 19

8:30 – 10:00 1st Grade

12:00 – 1:30 2nd Grade

2:30 – 4:00 3rd Grade

Wednesday, May 20

9:30 – 11:00 4th Grade

1:00 – 2:30 5th Grade

1:00 – 2:30 Andrews

Northside Elementary

Enter the parade on Charles Street through the car-rider line. Please stay in your vehicle and a staff member will bring your child’s belongings to you. Please have the child’s name and teacher’s name displayed on the dashboard.

Monday, May 18

12:00 – 1:30 Pre-K

2:30 – 4:00 Kindergarten

Tuesday, May 19

8:30 – 10:00 1st Grade

12:00 – 1:30 2nd Grade

2:30 – 4:00 3rd Grade

Wednesday, May 20

9:30 – 11:00 4th Grade

1:00 – 2:30 5th Grade

Eastside Elementary

The parade will be curbside pick-up on Shell Ave and Jefferson Street. See the school’s website for a specific pick-up location according to the name of the student’s homeroom teacher.

Monday, May 18

12:00 – 1:30 Pre-K

2:30 – 4:00 Kindergarten

Tuesday, May 19

8:30 – 10:00 1st Grade

12:00 – 1:30 2nd Grade

2:30 – 4:00 3rd Grade

Wednesday, May 20

9:30 – 11:00 4th Grade

1:00 – 2:30 5th Grade

For detailed parade fliers with additional information, visit Cleveland Independent School District on Facebook or visit campus websites at clevelandisd.org.

