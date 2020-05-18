City of Dayton receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

The City of Dayton is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

The award is for the City’s Fiscal Year 2019/20 Annual Budget and demonstrates that the City’s adopted budget document is of the very highest quality, reflecting the guidelines and best practices established by GFOA and the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting.

The City’s annual budget document was reviewed by selected members of GFOA professional staff and other experienced public-sector budgeting professionals from throughout the United States and Canada.

“We’re pleased to add this award to the growing number of recognitions and awards that the City is receiving,” said City Manager Theo Melancon. “It speaks to the professionalism and knowledge of our staff. Our residents can feel secure in the competence and fiscal responsibility that is demonstrated by this achievement.”

This is the second award the City’s Finance Department has recently received. In March, the City was awarded the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the GFOA, which marks the fourth consecutive year Dayton earned this distinction.

