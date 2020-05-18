Clayton Truett Story, Sr., age 93 of Conroe, Texas passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born June 22, 1926 in Cameron, Texas to parents Nettie and Bill Storey, Sr. who preceded him in death along with his son, Clayton Story, Jr.; daughter, Nettie Fox; brothers, Sealy Storey and Bill Storey, Jr.; sister, Florence Jane Cleaveland; grandchildren, Ben Story and Suzie Mae Davis; and great-grandson, Gavin Story.

Survivors include his wife, Willie Mae (Billie) Story; sons, Martin Story and wife Kathy, Alan Story and wife Patsy; daughters, Diana Friend and husband Willard, Gaylene Gidley and husband Tom, Joy Wright and husband Johnny, Susan Davis and Linda Slattery; along with thirty grandchildren, fifty-six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Peebles Cemetery, Goodrich, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clayton Truett Story, Sr. please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

