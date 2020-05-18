Wilma Nell “Cissy” Samford Latiolais was born July 6, 1932, in a tiny community in Shelby County, Texas called Terrapin Neck. Her parents, Ola Carter Samford Ludtke and Tharon S. “Dugan” Samford, would move their family to Houston when Cissy was three years old. Cissy graduated from LaPorte High School. Her husband of 68 years, Mike, came to Texas to work on the dredge building the Baytown/LaPorte Tunnel. Cissy and Mike would eventually buy the property and raise two daughters in Anahuac.

Cissy loved her husband and family, her church, and her community. She worked tirelessly for all of these and made a host of lifelong friends along the way.

She is preceded in death by her husband Maurice Joseph Latiolais, her daughter Cynthia Latiolais Jenkins, her parents, and her brother.

She leaves behind her daughter Sarah Latiolais, grandchildren Jessica Jenkins, Michael Cerrone, and Barkley Jenkins. Great grandsons Miko Cerrone and Otis Nicolson, and a host of friends she considered family.

Due to COVID-19, a funeral mass without the Eucharist will be held at Sterling Funeral Home at 1201 North Main Street, Anahuac, Texas, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Visitation for the family is at 8:30AM, visitation at 9AM, and Mass at 10AM. Space is limited, so the family understands if you only send your prayers and good thoughts.

The family asks that in lieu of food for the family you either make a donation to Our Lady of Light Church in Anahuac for a mass to be said for Cissy and Mike or a donation to the Mid Chambers County Christian Caring Center where Cissy was a longtime volunteer.

To send flowers to Wilma’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

