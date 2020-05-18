Cleveland man charged with murder that followed birthday party

Cleveland Police Department has charged a 27-year-old Cleveland man, Matthew Ryan Webb, for the murder of Walter Jamal Harrison, 35, also of Cleveland. Harrison was shot to death Saturday morning, around 6 a.m., in the front yard of a home on the 600 block of Field Ave.

According to Capt. Scott Felts, spokesperson for the police department, Webb and Harrison had both attended a birthday party at the home.

“As the party entered the early morning hours, Walter Harrison and Matthew Webb were involved in a physical altercation. The altercation was broken up at which Walter Harrison left the residence,” Felts said.

Harrison later returned to the home, allegedly carrying a firearm. Webb, who reportedly was in the front yard of the residence, shot Harrison multiple times with a handgun he himself was carrying.

When police arrived, they discovered Harrison lying in the front yard of a residence with several gunshot wounds to his upper body. Another male, Webb, was standing in the yard and identified as the shooter. He was taken into custody.

Harrison was transported to HCA Healthcare Emergency Room in Cleveland with CPR in progress. He was later pronounced deceased by Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller.

Cleveland Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 281-592-2622.

“This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to work this investigation and follow-up with additional witnesses as they come forth,” Felts said.

Webb is charged with first-degree felony murder. His bond was set at $500,000 by Municipal Court Judge Bob Steely. Webb was transported from Cleveland Police Department’s jail to the Liberty County Jail where he remains in custody.

