Run-off election dates set, voters to get extra week to cast ballots

Polling locations and voting dates have been established for the upcoming July 14 run-off elections for Liberty County. Republican voters will determine the winners of four local races and a justice on the 9th Court of Criminal Appeals. Democratic voters will decide on their candidates for U.S. senator and Railroad Commissioner.

In normal circumstances without a pandemic, early voting for a run-off election is usually a week. However, the State has ordered that voters get a second week of early voting to ensure that everyone is given an opportunity to vote, said Liberty County Elections Administrator Klint Bush.

Early votes dates are from Monday, June 29, to Friday, July 10. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday, July 6, through July 10. The early voting locations are:

Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach Ave., Cleveland

Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, Hardin

Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton

Jack Hartel Community Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty.

Applications for ballot by mail shall be mailed to: Klint Bush, Liberty County Elections Administrator, 1923 Sam Houston St., Liberty, Texas, 77575. Applications for ballots by mail must be received no later than the close of business on Monday, June 29. The last day to register to vote in this election is June 15, 2020.

On Election Day, there will be 13 polling locations open to serve voters. Some locations have been combined, so please check your voting precinct and find your current polling location.

Precincts 2 and 3 – Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, Hardin

Precincts 4 and 11 – Devers School, 201 S. Chism, Devers

Precincts 5, 19, 27 – Jack Hartel Community Center Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty

Precinct 6 – Calvary Baptist Church, 15 CR 129, Moss Bluff

Precincts 7, 8, 12, 20, 26 – Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach Ave., Cleveland

Precincts 9 and 25 – Rural Shade Baptist Church, 3304 CR 2274, Tarkington

Precincts 13 and 17 – Hull-Daisetta High School, 117 N. Main/Hwy. 770, Daisetta

Precincts 1, 15 and 16 – Romayor Baptist Church, 307 FM 2610, Romayor

Precinct 18 – Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 101 Donatto Road, Ames

Precincts 21 and 28 – Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, 3536 FM 1008, Kenefick

Precincts 10, 14, 22 and 30 – Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland, Dayton

Precinct 23 – Plum Grove First Baptist Church, 155 CR 345, Plum Grove

Precincts 24 and 29 – South Liberty County VFD, 8704 FM 1409, Dayton (Westlake)

Candidates will appear on the ballot as follows:

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Chief Justice, 9th Court of Appeals

Jay Wright

Scott Golemon

County Court at Law No. 2

Zack Zbranek

Wesley N. Hinch

Pct. 1 Commissioner

Bruce Karbowski

Toby Wilburn

Pct. 1 Constable

Jacob Cantu

Tammy Bishop

Pct. 6 Constable

Zack Harkness

John Joslin

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

U.S. senator

Mary “MJ” Hegar

Royce West

Railroad Commissioner

Chrysta Castaneda

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

Ballot positions were determined months ago when candidates drew for their place on the primary election ballot, according to Bush.

“They keep their same position and you just remove the names of the other candidates who do not get enough votes to be in the run-off,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

