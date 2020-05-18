Dayton High School senior wins $1,000 Capital Farm Credit scholarship

Texas students remain a priority to Capital Farm Credit’s commitment to youth in agriculture. The tradition to award 100 scholarships to students across Texas continues in 2020.

Dayton High School senior Gabriella Zumpano was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Capital Farm Credit’s Dayton Branch Office.

Each of Capital Farm Credit’s branch offices will award at least one $1,000 scholarship to deserving high school applicants. Since the commencement of its 100 scholarships in 100 days program in 2016, Capital Farm Credit has awarded more than 400 scholarships to Texas’ youth.

“We believe the future is bright for these students,” said Ben Novosad, chief executive officer. “Each has the opportunity to strengthen the future of agriculture and for this, Capital Farm Credit is honored to have invested in their success.”

To see a running list of scholarship winners, visit www.capitalfarmcredit.com/news/2020-scholarship-winners.

For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Capital Farm Credit is a proud member of the Farm Credit system and serves more than 21,500 members, with loans outstanding totaling more than $8 billion. Headquartered in Bryan, Texas, Capital Farm Credit has offices serving 192 of Texas’ 254 counties.

For more information about its financial services, patronage dividend program and office locations, visit https://www.capitalfarmcredit.com/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

