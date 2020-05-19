Gary Wayne “Buzzard” Little, Sr., 65, of Dayton passed away on May 17, 2020 in Houston, TX. Gary was born September 8, 1954 in Baytown, TX to parents Jack Eugene and Barbara Little.

Gary was a resident of Dayton most of his life. He graduated from Sterling High School in Baytown and has worked at Oxy Chemical for 45 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, riding motorcycles, hunting, camping, and relaxing at the lake. Gary touched many through his life and never met a stranger. You would always see his smiling face whether it was on the little league fields, meeting people on his annual bike trips to Colorado, or jet skiing on the lake. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Jack Eugene Little. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 45 years, Brenda Little of Dayton; his mother, Barbara Little of Baytown; his children, Gary Little, Jr. and wife Brooke of Dayton, Bobby Little and wife Jennifer of Dayton; his beloved grandchildren, Thomas Little, Paxton Little, and Paisley Little; his brother, Jackie Little and wife Diane of Tarkington and their kids, Randy Little, Chris and his wife, Leticia; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Barbara Ferguson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul and his wife Stephanie Klein, Sharon O’Leary, and Glenda Ferguson; his beloved companions, Pistol and Lexie; also a host of numerous nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends including his work family. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Paul and Stephanie Klein for their help and support during this time.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 21 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with Rev. Howie Howeth officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary Wayne Little, Sr. please visit our Tribute Store.

