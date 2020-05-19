Roger Allen Casida, 78, of Conroe, Texas passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. Roger was born on June 18, 1941 in Osawatomie, Kansas to parents Warren and Bessie Casida, who preceded him in death along with his loving wife Katherine Delores Casida.

Family will receive friends at North Central Assembly of God Church on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.. His funeral will begin at 2:00 p.m.. Roger will be laid to rest next to his wife at Rosewood Cemetery, Humble immediately following his funeral. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roger Allen Casida please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

