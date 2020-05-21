Zoetta Lynn Croft, 77, of Dayton passed away May 19, 2020 in Kingwood, Texas. Zoetta was born March 22, 1943 in Liberty, Texas to parents John L. Croft and Lucille McClendon Croft.

Services for Mrs. Croft will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 25, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. Interment will follow at Greenville Cemetery in Kenefick.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. before the service on Monday at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Zoetta Lynn Croft please visit our Tribute Store.

