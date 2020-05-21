Man fleeing Liberty police officers reportedly attempted to strike oncoming vehicles

Liberty police are conducting an investigation into a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that occurred shortly after 4 p.m., which began at the 300 block of FM 563 in the City of Liberty and resulted in a suspect facing felony charges.

Police responded to an attempt to locate a possible stolen vehicle traveling northbound of FM 563 entering the City of Liberty. Officers spotted the vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet pickup registered to Almcoe Refrigeration, Dallas, Texas.

“Officers stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of FM 563, at which time it appeared the driver was going to cooperate with the traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the driver without notice, fled officers traveling eastbound onto US 90 toward Jefferson County. Fleeing vehicle traveled in excess speeds of 100 MPH attempting to strike vehicles on the oncoming lane of traffic,” said Lt. Chip Fairchild, spokesperson for Liberty Police Department.

The vehicle entered Jefferson County where attempts were made to lay spikes in its path. The driver continued to drive recklessly as he entered the City of Beaumont, Fairchild said.

Liberty officers continued in the pursuit but taking a secondary role once entering into Jefferson County and the City of Beaumont. The suspect took a series of roads, ultimately ending up on SH 105 in the north city limits of Vidor, Texas, where he crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. The suspect was apprehended with the assistance of Beaumont Police Department, Jefferson County Pct. 4 Constable Office and the Vidor Police Department.

The suspect was later identified as Taylor Meier, 34, from Grapeland, Texas. Taylor Meier was transported to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital for an illness unrelated to the pursuit.

Liberty Police Department will be seeking charges on Taylor Meier for felony Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

“Liberty Police Department wants to give special thanks to Beaumont Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Pct. 4 Constable Office, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Vidor Police Department for their assistance,” Fairchild said.

