Hull-Daisetta ISD names year’s top teachers

Congratulations to Hannah Watson and Donna Culbertson, teachers at Hull-Daisetta ISD, for being named the District’s top teachers for the school year 2019-2020.

Watson is the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Culbertson is the Secondary Teacher of the Year. Hull-Daisetta ISD had no retiring employees this year, according to information from the district.

Donna Culbertson

Hannah Watson

Bluebonnet News is asking all school districts within Liberty County for photos and information on the top teachers and retiring teachers.

Typically, in a non-pandemic year, the school districts hold end-of-the-year convocations. However, this year the convocations are scaled back or the recognition of these employees is being held at the start of the 2020-2021 school year, as is the case with Liberty ISD.

Look for more photos of the top teachers and retiring employees in the coming days on Bluebonnet News.

