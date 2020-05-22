Hull-Daisetta ISD names year’s top teachers

Congratulations to Hannah Watson and Donna Culbertson, teachers at Hull-Daisetta ISD, for being named the District’s top teachers for the school year 2019-2020.

Watson is the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Culbertson is the Secondary Teacher of the Year. Hull-Daisetta ISD had no retiring employees this year, according to information from the district.

  • Donna Culbertson
  • Hannah Watson

Typically, in a non-pandemic year, the school districts hold end-of-the-year convocations. However, this year the convocations are scaled back or the recognition of these employees is being held at the start of the 2020-2021 school year, as is the case with Liberty ISD.

