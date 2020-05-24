William Earl “Willie” Strange, age 65, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born August 28, 1954 in Fort Jackson, South Carolina to parents William Clyde and Sue Strange. He is preceded in death by his father.

Willie was a master craftsman and artist.

Survivors include his wife, Rose Strickland Strange; mother, Sue Strange; daughters, Amber Paxton and husband Terry and Hannah Woods and husband Michael; son, Weslee Bartee; brother, David Strange; sisters, Wanda Robinson, Wilma Mettlen, Delores Prine and Denise Strange; grandchildren, Brook Reeves, Garrett Paxton, Abi Paxton, Tucker Bartee, Lanee Swiech, Emmie Bartee and Hayden Woods; great-grandchildren, Lane Kase Paxton, Autumn Reeves and Gus Paxton; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Monday, May 25, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Cornerstone Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William “Willie” Earl Strange please visit our Tribute Store.

