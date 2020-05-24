Thelma Christine West, 84, of New Caney, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born on Friday, May 31, 1935 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Glenn E. and Lucille (Estill) Croft, both of whom have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her loving children, Vicki Wallace, Debra Aquayo, Vicki Wallace, Jerry Waters, Johnny Waters; brother, Bobby Croft and wife Nell; sister, Gladys Willis; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Graveside services for Thelma will be held at Forest Park Cemetery, times are pending at this time. Bro John Rushing, officiating.

