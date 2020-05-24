Raymond E. O’Neal, 61, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born on Friday, January 30, 1959 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Raymond E. O’Neal and Patricia (Surginer) Coleman. Raymond was preceded in death by his father, Raymond E. “Buster” O’Neal, Sr. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Laqueta O’Neal; mother, Patricia Coleman; children, Stacie O’Neal Feazel and husband Kasy, Rachel Forterberry and husband Robert, Justin Banning and wife Kellie, Ashley Street and husband Jonathan, Travis Wright and wife Deana, and Brittany Stankovich; brother, Kenny O’Neal; sister, Angelia Anderson and husband Layne; grandchildren, Corban Fortenberry, Conrad Hawthorne, Audrey Hawthorne, Payden Banning, Averie Banning, Evynn Banning, Sutton Street, Riley Street, Damien Wright, Wyatt Wright, Lucas Wright, Samara Wright, and Stella Wright; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Funeral Services for Raymond will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM., Rev. Carl Williamson, officiating. Raymond will then be taken to Mayfield Independent Baptist Church for service on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 10 AM., burial will follow at Sinton Cemetery, Sinton Texas.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

