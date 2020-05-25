Memorial Day ceremonies held in Dayton

The Veterans Memorial Wall in Dayton, bearing the names of dozens of soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who were killed or are missing in action, served as the backdrop for one of three Memorial Day ceremonies in Dayton.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor salutes the names of the fallen at the Veterans Memorial Wall in Dayton on Monday.

Plans for the three events were put together late Sunday by Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck with the media and the public only given a few hours’ notice that they were taking place. Despite the late notice, dozens of people, including retired veterans, turned out to participate and pay tribute to the ones who paid the ultimate price for our nation’s freedom.

The three brief ceremonies were held at the Veterans Memorial Wall outside the Dayton Community Center, the Armed Services Memorial at the intersection of SH 146 and US 90 and The Crossroads Plaza near city hall.

For each service, Liberty County Sheriff’s Captain Ken DeFoor, leader of the department’s honor guard, played Taps on an electronic bugle.

Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day. It became a federal holiday in 1971 after it originated during the Civil War.

