Patrick Lee Smith, 71 of Hull, Texas went home to his heavenly father on May 23, 2020. He was born July 26, 1948 in Houston, Texas to parents, William Lee Smith and Dorothy Jean Wray Smith.

In this life he was truly something else! His life was never easy. Her served his country a proud Marine that served in Vietnam. He was carpenter, mechanic and just a basic jack of all trades.

e was a beloved father and grandfather. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, William Lee Smith and Dorothy Jean Janik; brother, William Michael Smith; nephew, Todd Elliot Smith and his beloved grandson, Brad Lee Lambeth.

Left behind to miss him are his two daughters, Rosa Lambeth of Huffman and Patricia and Nicholas Thomas of Hull; his grandchildren, Katie and Frank Anzaldua of Rocky Ford, CO, Richard Lambeth of Huffman, Tristian Morgan of Hull, McKayla Sexton of Hull, Nicholas sexton of Hull, Gabriel Thomas of Hull; great grandchildren, Damaceo, Christian and Naomi Anzaldua all of Rock Ford, CO, and Gracie Lambeth of Huffman; sister-in-law, Carolyn Smith of Guy; nephew William Michael Smith, Jr. and niece DeNedra Tarrant all of Guy, Tx; also numerous other family members and friends.

John 11:23-26 – Jesus said to her, “Your brother will rise again.” Martha said to Him, “I know that he will rise again in the resurrection at the last day.” Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?” And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?”

