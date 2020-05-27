Donations being sought for South Liberty County Scholarship Trust

First Liberty National Bank, as trustee for the South Liberty County Scholarship Trust, announces the awarding of $120,000 in scholarships for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 academic year. The recipients comprise 161 high school juniors and seniors from Dayton, Liberty, Hardin, and Hull-Daisetta Independent School Districts.

The scholarship awards range from $125 for dual credit classes to $7,000 for graduating seniors. Scholarship proceeds are funded between the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters to the recipient’s college/university/trade school.

As specified by the South Liberty County Scholarship Trust criteria, funds are awarded to “students with a desire and ability for a post-secondary education but lack the financial resources. Other factors considered are character, citizenship and involvement in extracurricular activities.”

This is the second consecutive year for granting scholarships by the South Liberty County Scholarship Trust, which is comprised of a combination of the assets of the Richard C. and Esther Bellamy Educational Trust and the Paul Daniels Scholarship Trust.

The Trust Department of the Bank has served as the trustee of these two very popular scholarship trusts since their inception and both trusts have awarded a combined total of scholarships over the years in excess of $3,000,000.

In addition, the South Liberty County Scholarship Trust has continued to grow due to the very generous contributions by individual and corporate donors interested in helping our local students pursue their post-secondary education.

If you, or your business, would like to contribute to the South Liberty County Scholarship Trust, please contact Mark Hymer, Trust Officer for the Bank, or remit your contributions as follows: South Liberty County Scholarship Trust c/o First Liberty National Bank

P.O. Box 10109 Liberty, TX 77575

