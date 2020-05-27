Cox, Walker named Dayton ISD teachers of the year

Dayton ISD would like to recognize and congratulate the 2019-2020 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year.

A committee of Rotary members and district staff selected the Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year.

Congratulations to Elementary Teacher of the Year Alicia Cox. She is a fifth-grade math teacher from Kimmie Brown Elementary. Cox says it is her passion to light the way for the future – our students – just as many educators did for her.

Alicia Cox

Jacob Walker

Congratulations to our Secondary Teacher of the Year, Jacob Walker, Agriculture Teacher from Dayton High School.

According to DISD, Walker has made such a difference in the four years he has been with the district. He was the driving force behind the Unified Show that takes place during the Dayton Livestock Show. The district and community members are very proud of this annual event.

