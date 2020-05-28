Show of respect: Patriot Guard riders accompany Dayton soldier as he is brought home for burial

The body of U.S. soldier Levi Garner, of Dayton, was returned home Thursday from Fort Stewart, Ga. Garner, 25, was killed May 18 in a car crash with an alleged drunk driver.

Army Specialist Gerald Levi Garner

His casket was greeted at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston by Garner’s family, Patriot Guard Riders and Pace-Stancil Funeral Home of Dayton. As the procession neared Dayton, it was greeted by Dayton firefighters and police officers, who ushered the procession through town, and friends, family and supporters of the Garner family, who stood with their hats and hands over their hearts, some holding U.S. flags.

Garner’s funeral is set for 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Dayton. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery on FM 1008 in Dayton.

Dayton firefighters and police officers helped the procession for U.S. soldier Levi Garner as it made its way through Dayton on Thursday. His body was flown in from Fort Stewart, Ga., to Bush Intercontinental Airport before being driven to Dayton by Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

Friends of U.S. soldier Levi Garner help usher his casket into Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton on Thursday as his family members look on.

Friends and supporters of the family of U.S. soldier Levi Garner turned out Thursday to hold flags and show respect as the hearse carrying his body made its way into Dayton on Thursday.

Patriot Guard Riders accompanied the hearse carrying U.S. soldier Levi Garner, 25, of Dayton, on Thursday.

Friends of U.S. soldier Levi Garner help usher his casket into Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton on Thursday.

Patriot Guard members pay respect to U.S. soldier Levi Garner of Dayton who was killed May 18 by an alleged drunk driver near his base in Fort Stewart, Ga. He was 25.

