Show of respect: Patriot Guard riders accompany Dayton soldier as he is brought home for burial

The body of U.S. soldier Levi Garner, of Dayton, was returned home Thursday from Fort Stewart, Ga. Garner, 25, was killed May 18 in a car crash with an alleged drunk driver.
His casket was greeted at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston by Garner’s family, Patriot Guard Riders and Pace-Stancil Funeral Home of Dayton. As the procession neared Dayton, it was greeted by Dayton firefighters and police officers, who ushered the procession through town, and friends, family and supporters of the Garner family, who stood with their hats and hands over their hearts, some holding U.S. flags.
Garner’s funeral is set for 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Dayton. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery on FM 1008 in Dayton.
