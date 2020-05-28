Jimmie Sue Westbrook, 89, of Daisetta, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Liberty Healthcare. Jimmie was born on November 30, 1930 in Hicksbaugh, Texas to parents James Riley Downs and Maude Hinson Downs.

Jimmie graduated from Hull-Daisetta in 1948. She worked as a waitress at Walkers Café in Liberty from 1957-1980. She had an outgoing personality, an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile. Jimmie loved her children, God and gospel music. She enjoyed watching Law & Order. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George Westbrook, Sr., sisters Eloise Roberts, Dorothy Knight, Dolores Nugent, Jo Marshall; and brother Johnny Maurice “Buddy” Downs. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter Deanie Bates; sons John David Westbrook, Sr. and wife Tina, George Walter Westbrook, Jr.; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends. The family would like to thank Liberty Healthcare for their loving and tender care of Jimmie over the last several years.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9-10am on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service. Funeral Services will begin at 10am with Pastor Leslie Gaines and Pastor Tyra Rich officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Johnny Downs, Jr., Chad Downs, Bobby Bates, Devin LaPlante, Corey Ford and Mark George. Honorary pallbearers are John David Wesbrook, Jr., Brian Ford, David Cooper and Ryan Downs.

