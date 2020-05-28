Liberty police arrest vehicle theft suspect

A 32-year-old Baytown man, Kevin Kinney, was arrested around noon Thursday by Liberty police officers in relation to the theft of a Ford F-250 pickup truck that was stolen from the 2800 block of Jefferson Drive.

According to Lt. Chip Fairchild, spokesperson for the police department, as police were in the nearby areas, they began to check all possible roads leading away from the city.

Around that time, a second call to police stated that a white male subject had parked a truck near the GameStop store at 2003 SH 146 Bypass and had run into a wooded area south of the store. Police located the truck and quickly set up a perimeter.

At approximately 12:13 p.m., police spotted a man that matched the description of the suspect coming out of the woods behind Cook Memorial Cemetery. He was identified as Kevin Kinney.

Kinney was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He currently is in the Liberty County Jail.

According to Fairchild, Liberty police are continuing the investigation to determine the possible connection to other vehicle thefts in the area.

