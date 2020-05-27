Mary Kathryn “Kay” Wells Ruso, 72, of Houston, Texas passed, away unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020, in Houston. She was born on November 16, 1947, in Liberty, Texas to the late Willie Jean Cantrell Wells and Richard Q. Wells. In 1972, she married the love of her life James Hersel Ruso.

Kay was a person who pursued many interests, some of which included spending time with her family, reading, crocheting, socializing, and making new friends. She enjoyed crocheting afghan blankets for her family and friends. Kay was an outgoing person who never met a stranger and could talk to someone for hours on end. She loved her grandchildren, was very proud of each and every one of them, and their accomplishments. Kay was a member of the Richmond Hill Senior Center in Richmond Hill, Georgia. She was also an avid collector of pig figurines, if she was out somewhere and saw one she didn’t have you could guarantee she was buying it.

Kay was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her daughter Deanna Lukich and husband Mark of Ft Myers Florida; her grandchildren, John Lukich of Budapest, Hungary, Jason Lukich and wife Susan Chung of Los Angeles California, Everett Carroll of Ft Myers, Florida, Caitlin Carroll Reid and husband Brydan of Frisco, Texas, and Taylor Lukich of San Antonio Texas; her siblings, Martha Palmer and husband Charlie of Buna, Texas, Ricky Wells and wife Carlyn of Dayton, Texas, Jimmy Wells and wife Doris of Atascocita, Texas, Doyle Wells of Houston, Texas, Lola Smith and husband Jimmy of Baytown, Texas; brother-in-law Glenn Ruso of Buna, Texas; Sisters-in-law Sue Peveto of Lumberton, Texas, and Linda Ruso of Lumberton, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit the family from 4pm until 8pm, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the funeral home. A graveside service will immediately follow in Hall Cemetery in Thicket, Texas.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at the visitation and service will still be limited to a manageable number of guests and we do encourage the use of face masks for all attendees. We also strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020)

