Marilyn Rhea Hensley, 76, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Goose Greek, Texas to parents Warren D. Martin and Frances Carter Martin.

Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She was an exceptional person – losing most of her hearing at the age of nine, she taught herself how to play the upright piano in her mother’s living room. After graduating valedictorian from Rio Vista High School, Marilyn went on to North Texas State University, followed by Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary, becoming a classically trained pianist earning her Master’s Degree in piano and teaching. Seminary is where she met the love of her life, Danny, after he playfully “stole” her choir robe at church one Sunday morning. They were married June 15, 1968.

Marilyn was a wonderful homemaker and piano teacher, eventually becoming the Librarian at Liberty High School for many years. Marilyn also assisted her husband, a long time music director, accompanying his choirs, bands, and soloists. She was a long standing member and the pianist at Heights Baptist Church in Liberty. Besides her music, Marilyn also had a passion for reading and traveling, taking many trips all over the United States and Worldwide. Most of all, Marilyn adored her husband, her children, and her grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Danny Hensley. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter Danna Chamberlin and husband Phil; daughter Holli Hensley; granddaughters Jordan Hafner, Kelsey Hafner, Megan Hafner; grandson Adam Chamberlin and many other loving friends and church family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11am at Heights Baptist Church in Liberty with Pastor Tim Gruver officiating. Memorial services will adhere to social distancing guidelines. If you plan to attend the memorial service on Saturday, the church encourages you wear a mask.

Marilyn requests in lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution to The Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, Texas.

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.” -Plato

