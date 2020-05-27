Specialist Gerald Levi Garner, 25, of Dayton passed away on May 18, 2020 in Georgia. Levi was born October 24, 1994 in Houston, Texas to parents Gerald Lynn Garner and Dianne Garner.

Levi had lived most of his life in the Dayton area. He was a member of the Dayton High School Class of 2013. During his younger years he was active in DYSA sports. Levi proudly served in the United States Army from 2018 until present time.

Levi was preceded in death by his father, his stepfather, Jay Banning and his grandparents, Gerald and Eliska Wenzel and Tommy Garner. He is survived by his mother, Dianne Garner; his grandmother, Acele Garner; his son, Gerald Jace Garner; his siblings, Jacob Garner, Adam Garner, and Eliska Garner and Adam Goodwine; nephews, Zane Daniel Garner, Gabriel James Goodwine, and Dilynn Michael Goodwine; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Casey Skrabanek, Tyler Skrabanek, Forrest Morales, Daniel Deloney, Adam Garner, Jacob Garner, Adam Goodwine, and John Crane.

Services for Levi will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Dayton with Rev. Howie Howeth officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

