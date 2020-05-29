Cleveland Chamber awards scholarships to student ambassadors

After serving as student ambassadors for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce for the last school years, during which time they made valuable business contacts and learned skills that will last a lifetime, students from Cleveland and Tarkington high schools are reaping even more rewards.

This year, the Chamber distributed $10,000 in scholarships among the 11 student ambassadors.

Chamber CEO Jim Carson explained that the Chamber operates under the NFL program – No Free Lunch.

“Every student ambassador understands there’s no free lunch in the program as well as in life,” Carson said.

The students worked for the scholarships by volunteering at chamber luncheons and events. The scholarships, ranging from $200 to $2,350, were awarded based on the participation of the student ambassadors.

For more information on becoming a student ambassador or for other Chamber information, go online to https://clevelandtxchamber.com/ or call 281-592-8786.

Allison Ortiz accepts a Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce scholarship from Chamber CEO Jim Carson.

Ashlee Eleby accepts a Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce scholarship from Chamber CEO Jim Carson.

Brianna Mattis accepts a Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce scholarship from Chamber CEO Jim Carson.

Isabella Buckley accepts a Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce scholarship from Chamber Administrative Assistant Wanda Campbell.

Lance Haltom accepts a Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce scholarship from Chamber Administrative Assistant Wanda Campbell.

Lauren January accepts a Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce scholarship from Chamber Administrative Assistant Wanda Campbell.

Makina Walden accepts a Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce scholarship from Chamber Administrative Assistant Wanda Campbell.

Maria Carrizales accepts a Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce scholarship from Chamber CEO Jim Carson.

Martha Espinoza accepts a Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce scholarship from Chamber Administrative Assistant Wanda Campbell.

Matthew Mercado accepts a Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce scholarship from Chamber CEO Jim Carson.

Shilo Bradford accepts a Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce scholarship from Chamber CEO Jim Carson.

