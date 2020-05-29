Dayton soldier laid to rest

The family and friends of Army Specialist Levi Garner gathered Friday to mourn and say their goodbyes. Garner, a native of Dayton, Texas, was killed May 18 in a car crash near his Army base in Fort Stewart, Ga.

While he did not die on the battlefield, he was still far from home and serving his country when his life was cut short at the age of 25.

The funeral was held at First Baptist Church of Dayton with Rev. Howie Howeth officiating. Pace-Stancil Funeral Home of Dayton handled all the arrangements.

Army Specialist Gerald Levi Garner

Following the funeral, he was transported to Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton for interment. Patriot Guard members from the Greater Houston area posted American flags outside the church and greeted the funeral procession as it arrived at the cemetery.

At the end of the ceremony, a dove release arranged by Dream Doves was held to symbolize Garner’s spirit returning to Heaven.

Garner was a member of the Dayton High School Class of 2013 and had participated in Dayton Youth Sports Association sports. He joined the Army in 2018 and was proud to serve his country.

Levi was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Lynn Garner, his stepfather, Jay Banning, and his grandparents, Gerald and Eliska Wenzel, and Tommy Garner. He is survived by his mother, Dianne Garner; his grandmother, Acele Garner; his son, Gerald Jace Garner; his siblings, Jacob Garner, Adam Garner, and Eliska Garner and Adam Goodwine; nephews, Zane Daniel Garner, Gabriel James Goodwine, and Dilynn Michael Goodwine; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The mournful playing of bagpipes were a part of the funeral of Army Specialist Levi Garner at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Dianne Garner, mother of Army Specialist Levi Garner, holds a dove that was released at his funeral on Friday.

Patriot Guard members salute as the hearse carrying the body of Army Specialist Levi Garner arrives at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton on Friday.

Patriot Guard members from all around the Greater Houston area volunteered their time Friday to pay respect to fallen Army Specialist Levi Garner, who was killed in a car crash on May 18 near his Army base in Fort Stewart. Garner, a Dayton, Texas, native, was just 25 years old.

Pallbearers for Army Specialist Levi Garner carry his flag-draped casket to a hearse outside of First Baptist Church of Dayton on Friday. The funeral service was under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home of Dayton. Rev. Howie Howeth presided over the funeral service.

Dianne Garner releases the dove into the air at her son’s funeral on Friday in Dayton. Army Specialist Levi Garner was tragically killed in a car crash on May 18 near his Army base in Fort Stewart, Ga.

Dianne Garner kisses the dove the symbolizes her son Levi Garner’s spirit going into the heavens at his funeral on Friday in Dayton. The Army specialist was tragically killed May 18 in a car crash near his Army base in Fort Stewart, Ga.

The family of Army Specialist Levi Garner takes turns touching a dove that was released into the air to symbolize the Garner’s spirit at his funeral service on Friday. Garner was tragically killed May 18 in a car crash near his Army base in Fort Stewart, Ga.



Pallbearers for Army Specialist Levi Garner carry his flag-draped casket to a tent at Magnolia Park Cemetery where his graveside service was held. Leading them into the tent is Pace-Stancil Funeral Director Todd Oubre.

The flag that adorned the casket of Army Specialist Levi Garner is folded and presented to Garner’s son, Jace, and Garner’s mother, Dianne Garner.

Pallbearers for Army Specialist Levi Garner carry his flag-draped casket to a tent at Magnolia Park Cemetery where his graveside service was held.

Jace Garner, the son of Army Specialist Levi Garner, is presented that flag from his father’s coffin at his funeral ceremony on Friday. The Dayton soldier died in a car crash on May 18 near his Army base at Fort Stewart, Ga. The child is being held by his grandmother, Dianne Garner.

Velma Descant with Dream Doves explains the dove release that was part of the funeral service for Army Specialist Levi Garner on Friday. The first dove symbolized Garner while the others represented his family and friends.

