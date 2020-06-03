Rotary Club of Cleveland awards scholarships

The Rotary Club of Cleveland has awarded scholarships to 10 graduates from Cleveland and Tarkington high schools. Five students from each campus were selected by the Rotary Club’s scholarship committee.

The scholarship recipients are:

Cleveland High School – Isabella Buckley, America Cruz, Martha Espinoza, Hailey Good and Tatiana Jones

Tarkington High School – Juan Espinoza, Anna Claire Lambert, Macie Moore, Gabrielle Williams and Madison Willis

The graduates will each receive $1,000 to further their education after high school.

The Rotary Club of Cleveland holds fundraisers throughout the year, including the raffle of an ATV and other prizes, to generate money for the scholarship program.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Cleveland, go online to https://www.facebook.com/The-Rotary-Club-of-Cleveland-Texas-1417610951886891

