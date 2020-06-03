Sherman Frank Willamson Jr. was born January 12, 1971 in Houston, Texas and passed away June 2, 2020 in The Woodlands, Texas at the age of 49. He served our country in the US NAVY from 1988 to 1995, and was an I.T. Specialist. Sherman was preceded in death by his father, Sherman Frank Williamson Sr., and by his brother, Brian Williamson. He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Williamson Doucette; children, Ashley Williamson, Gaston Williamson, and Mya Williamson; aunts, Lynn Peery and husband Paul, Cindy Lucas and husband Tom, and Lula Williamson; and numerous other relatives and friends. No services are scheduled at this time.

