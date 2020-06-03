Jerry Dewayne Malone Jr. was born April 28, 1979 in Humble, Texas and passed away June 1, 2020 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 41. He is survived by his mother, Mellie Angeline Woodson; children, Juan Andres Gussoni, Jonathen David Malone, and Skyler Andrew Obright; brother, Anthony Charles McMikel. Jerry graduated from Mary Carroll High School in Corpus Christi, Texas and knew how to buy, sell, and trade anything. Please help the family out with donations for his funeral expenses. No services are scheduled at this time.

