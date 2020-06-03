Claudie William Dyar, 80, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born on Friday, September 15, 1939 in Haynesville, Louisiana to Milton Nichelson and Mary Elizabeth (Dale) Dyar. Claudie was also preceded in death by his son, Charlie Eshelman; brothers, Richard, Johnny, and Thomas Dyar; sister, Gracie Arnold. Left to cherish his memory is his loving children, Jimmy Dyar, Mary Ann Smith, Betty Milner and husband Scott; sister, Rosemary Price; along with 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

