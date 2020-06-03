Bettie Sue Black was born February 14, 1935 in Crossett, Arkansas and passed away May 30, 2020 in Coldspring, Texas at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Clifton White and Lula Mae Cope White; husband, John Black; brother, Henry Clay White; sister Donna Mae White Taylor. Bettie Sue is survived by her children, John Black and wife Debbie, Kathy Black Hoot and husband James, and Larry Black; grandchildren, Chris Black, Shaun Black, Michelle Hoot, and Vanessa Hoot. No services are scheduled at this time.

