Terry Dewayne Gresham, 57, of Cove, Texas, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Temple, Texas. He was born on May 1, 1963, in Liberty, Texas to the late Charlotte A. Oldham and Roland T. Gresham. Terry attended Anahuac High School class of 1982 and later pursued a career in the pipeline industry. He worked as a pipeline inspector for the past 13 years and considered himself a hardcore pipeliner. Terry was an extremely hard worker, dedicating 6 days a week to his industry.

Terry was an avid NASCAR fan, dedicating most of his Sundays to watching his favorite sport. If he wasn’t watching NASCAR, you could find him on a waterway on his jet ski. Terry had such a big heart, was a gentle giant, fun and so friendly. He had a very funny side to him and loved to tell jokes. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents Roland Gresham, Sr. and Charlotte Gresham; and his brother Roland Gresham, Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 28 years Sherri Parks Gresham of Cove; his son Travis Dewayne Gresham of Cove; his grandson Noah Ryker Gresham; his siblings Cindy Holder of Hutto, Texas and Ronald Gresham and wife Pam of Anahuac; his many friends and pipeliner family; and a host of other loving relatives.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. Funeral services will begin at 2pm at the funeral home with Pastor Brent Williams officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, attendance at the visitation and service is accepted. Masks are encouraged for all attendees, but not enforced. We want to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020)

