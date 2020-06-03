Jo Ann McClung passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the age of 88.

Jo Ann was born March 17, 1932, in Arkansas to Robert “Bubba” and Bernice Gray. She moved to Anahuac in 1945 and has called Anahuac home ever since.

Jo Ann married the love of her life, Billy McClung in 1951. They had three boys; Mark, Guy, and Kevin McClung.

Jo Ann graduated from Anahuac High School and went on to attend business school in Houston. She then returned to Anahuac to work at the school’s tax office for 37 years. She then worked an additional five years at the county tax office before finally retiring.

Jo Ann, also known as Nanny, loved to cook and more than all loved her family. In her younger days, she loved the beach and dancing. Both she and her husband were very crafty. He was a natural craftsman and she was a very talented painter. She loved being surrounded by her family, her family was her life.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by both of her parents, Robert and Bernice Gray, husband, Billy McClung, son Guy McClung, and great-granddaughter Kelsey Reeves.

She is survived by her sons; Mark McClung, Kevin McClung, and wife Diane, grandchildren; BJ Garcia and husband Salvador, Tanner McClung and wife Lori, Hollis Reeves and Shelly Harris, great-grandchildren; Conner Garcia, Caylee Garcia, Carter Savoie, Tucker McClung, Keely Reeves, Christopher Smart, Mikey Harris, Caleb Harris, and many cousins, extended family, and friends.

Jo Ann will be truly missed by her family and friends. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

