William “Bubba” Preston Williamson, 62, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Memorial-Hermann hospital in Houston after a long illness. He was born in Liberty on July 18, 1957 to parents Luther Mayes Williamson and Dorothy Marie Grice Williamson.

Bubba graduated from Liberty high school in 1975. A lifelong resident of Liberty, he went on to own and operate Hometown Pizza. Bubba was a man of many skills. He could take apart and fix just about anything. He especially enjoyed working on electronics and computers. Bubba was a movie junkie. He loved comedies, action films, The Three Stooges and westerns. His favorite band of all time was The Beatles. He has a massive collection of DVD’s and CD’s that he kept meticulously organized. Bubba was smart, witty, funny and kind. He loved his wife and worshipped his daughters. He gave great advice and enjoyed making people laugh. Bubba was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bubba was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Susan Grice. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of twenty-two years Emelie Williamson; daughters Emarie Pearl Williamson, Thia Jade Williamson; sister Barbara Grice Smart and husband Mervin; half-brother Butch Williamson and many other loving family members and friends.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Allison Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements.

