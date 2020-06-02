Brenda Lee Langham, 54, of Shepherd, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Brenda was born on Monday, November 29, 1965 in Ennis, Texas to Walter Lee Henson and Betty Jean (Eastman) Majkszak, Brenda was preceded in death by her father Walter Lee Henson, her brother, Michael Whiteley, and sister Tammy Hatcher. Left to cherish her memory is her loving children; Jeff Langham Jr. and husband Samuel, Lacey Langham, Lindsey Langham Stutts and one very special child, Billy Davis. Grandchildren; Jared Lane, Jade Anniston, Rylan Justin, and Hadlie Jane. They are joined in cherishing her memory by her mother and her brothers; Alvin Henson and wife Amanda, David Whiteley, Gary Whiteley and wife Sharon along with other loving family and treasured friends. A gathering of friends and loved ones will begin at 1:00 p.m. and a celebration of life will begin promptly at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

