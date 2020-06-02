J.W.” Dub” Shirley, 77, of Moss Hill, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. James was born on May 30, 1943, in Dayton, Texas to the late Will Henry Shirley and Goldie Hazel Jones. A long time resident of Moss Hill, Texas, his life was devoted to caring for his loved ones.

He was a member of New Work Family Worship Center 2512 Grand Ave. Liberty, Texas where he served faithfully. He was a farmer equipment operator where he worked for Liberty County Pct #2 for 37 years. He enjoyed farming, fishing, working on anything with a motor, eating, and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was also a Hardin High School graduate. He had a kind heart toward everyone he met and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

J.W. is preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years Mitzi Shirley; and his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Will Shirley and wife Melissa of Moss Hill; James ” Bubba” Shirley and wife Maria of Moss Hill; Mark Shirley and wife Scarlett of Moss Hill. Daughter, Crystal Zoeller and husband Shane of Floresville, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of loving and caring friends.Grandchildren and great grandchildren a whole passel.

A Service of remembrance will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:00 AM at New Work Family Worship Center, 2512 Grand Ave with Reverend Chris Contretras officiating. Interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, 4th of June 2020 at New Work Family Worship Center from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Honoring James as pallbearers are Bubba Shirley, Will Shirley, Mark Shirley, Shane Zoeller, Jesse Shirley, Brittany Shirley, Hunter Hutchins, Austin Shirley.

Honorary pallbearers are Derek Tanner, Kolby Wade, Kyle Shirley, Brian Wade, Faith Shirley, Jerry Copeland, Adam Willis, Josh Shirley. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of J.W. ” Dub” Shirley please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

