Frauenberger, Ritter named Hull-Daisetta High School val, sal

The two highest-ranked students from Hull-Daisetta High School will both be pursuing a college education at Texas A&M this fall. Valedictorian Kole Frauenberger is pursuing a medical degree to become a physician assistant while Salutatorian Grace Ritter plans to earn a degree in animal science and a minor in genetics.

Frauenberger is the son of Kevin and Pam Frauenberger. During high school, he maintained top grades while also participating in football, basketball, track tennis, Business Professionals of America, Student Council and National Honor Society.

When asked to share the best piece of advice he ever received, Frauenberger said he was told to not take anything too seriously.

Kole Frauenberger

Grace Ritter

His advice to the high school students he leaves behind is to get involved in anything they can. While the activities may make life a little more stressful, he says it’s also more fun.

He credits three teachers at Hull-Daisetta High School for having the greatest impact on his educational life at school.

“Coach Trent Wallace was always the best coach to have fun with, listen to stories. Mrs. Kerry Dillard and Mrs. Rhonda Ritter (mother of salutatorian Grace Ritter) were both like second and third moms to me that I couldn’t appreciate more,” he said.

Salutatorian Grace Ritter, daughter of Trent Ritter Jr. and Rhonda Ritter, leaves high school after earning multiple scholarships from the Trinity Valley Expo, South Liberty County Scholarship Trust, First Baptist Church of Nome, Texas Coastal Cattle Women’s Association, Liberty Aggie Moms and the LJ Chachere Memorial Scholarship.

Like Frauenberger, high school was a busy time as she participated in FFA, Business Professionals of America, Varsity Cheer, Varsity Volleyball, National Honor Society and Student Council. Ritter also is a member of First Baptist Church of Nome.

Ritter credits teachers Mr. Wakefield, Mr. Thonsgaard and Ms. Goodman for supporting her outside of school.

She says the best advice she ever received was: “The world keeps turning whether you do or not, so it’s your choice if you continue to move forward with it.”

She encourages other students to remember that their time in high school is short so they should do their best to make the most of it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

