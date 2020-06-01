Houston Diesels helps young boys celebrate birthdays amid quarantine

Birthdays are a time of celebration even during a pandemic quarantine. In early May, when two of their sons were set to celebrate their 10th and 7th birthdays, David and Jayda Lott of Moss Hill came up with an ingenious idea to combine their sons’ love of motor vehicles into a birthday surprise.

With the help of their friends in the Houston Diesels group, they arranged a drive-by parade for their sons, Kyle and Tyler, in the former Sam’s Club parking lot in the Valley Ranch Shopping Center in New Caney.

Tyler and Kyle Lott of Moss Hill give a thumbs-up following a Houston Diesels parade for their birthday. The boys were unable to celebrate their birthday due to social distancing guidelines, so friends in the Houston Diesels club turned out to hold a drive-by parade in early May.

The parade came as a surprise to the boys. While they knew they wouldn’t be having a typical celebration with their friends because of social distancing, they never expected that friends in their parents’ auto club would turn out just for them.

On the day of the parade, dozens of vehicles turned out to participate. Led by Montgomery County Pct. 4 deputy constables, they passed by the children, honking their horns, waving banners and shouting birthday greetings.





