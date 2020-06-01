William Dale Briscoe, Sr., 54, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. William was born January 6, 1966 in San Diego, California to parents Audra Harold Briscoe and Gertrude Pyles Briscoe.

William had lived in Mont Belvieu since 2014. He had worked in the auto industry for over 30 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

William was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Tracy Briscoe of Mont Belvieu; his sons, William Briscoe, Jr. and wife Kimberly and Christopher Briscoe and wife Crystal; grandchildren, Shyanne Carnley, Braxton Briscoe, Alexa Briscoe, Christopher Briscoe, Jr., Bentley Briscoe, and Shara Briscoe; also other relatives and friends.

Service for Mr. Briscoe will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Dale Briscoe, Sr. please visit our Tribute Store.

