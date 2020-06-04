Donor funding free signs supporting first responders, hospital personnel in Liberty

Signs supporting hospital personnel and first responders are popping up in the yards of homes and businesses in the Liberty area. The signs were furnished by a generous donor who is providing them free of charge while supplies last.

The 24 X 24-inch signs read: “Liberty thanks our hospital personnel and first responders” with the logos or emblems of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty Police Department, and Liberty Fire and EMS. Each one comes with mounting wire stakes that make it easy to install in yards.

The signs are available on a first-come, first-served basis while the limited supplies last. Anyone who is interested in a sign can pick up one at the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce office, 1801 Trinity St., or at the KSHN studios, 2099 Sam Houston St., in Liberty.

